2,246 preserved fetuses found in home of former Indiana doctor

JOLIET, Ill. (WISH) — Authorities have found 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains from a doctor who formerly performed abortions in Indiana and died last week, according to the Will County, Illinois, sheriff.

The attorney on Thursday told the Will County, Illinois, Coroner’s Office that people going through the personal property of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer found the fetal remains.

The coroner’s office took possession of the remains.

Indiana records show Klopfer was investigated in 2015 and 2016 while a osteopathic physician at the Women’s Pavilion at South Bend, Ind. Five complaints were filed with the Indiana medical licensing board from 2014 to 2017. State records show his license had been suspended and expired in 2017.

One of the complaints involved his failure to report an abortion performed on a 13-year-old in 2013.

He also had worked at abortion clinics in Gary and Fort Wayne.

The doctor’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

The sheriff said no evidence exists to suggest that any medical procedures were performed at the Will County property.