2019 Rockefeller Christmas tree selected

ORANGE COUNTY, New York (CNN) — It’s not Christmas in New York City without the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

This year, the tree will come from the Village of Florida in Orange County.

The Norway spruce will be cut Thursday, Nov. 7, and arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star.

It will light up during a live broadcast on Dec. 4 and will be on display until Jan. 17, 2020.