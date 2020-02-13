1  of  39
Closings and Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District Benjamin-Logan Local Buckeye Ag Solutions - New Washington Buckeye Central Local Schools Cardington Local Schools Colonel Crawford School Coshocton Career Center Danville School District East Knox School District Elgin Local Schools Fairbanks Local School District Fairway School Gilead Christian ECC Hardin Northern Local District Highland Local Schools Horizon Science Academy E.S. Horizon Science Academy H.S. Horizon Science Academy M.S. Horizon Science Academy Primary School Indian Lake Local School Distr Marion City Schools Marion Tri-River Career Center Marysville Ex Village Schools Memorial Hosp. Community Meals North Union School Dist Northmor Local Schools Pleasant Local School District Ridgedale Local Schools Ridgemont Local Schools Ridgewood Local Schools River Valley Local Schools River View Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools St. Mary School Triad Local Schools Urbana City Schools Vinton Co. Local Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Wynford School District

2-year old toddler nearly drowns in a hotel pool

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ)– A child nearly drowned at a hotel pool with more than a dozen people around.

Police say on Friday, Jan 24th a 2-year toddler struggled to stay afloat before he sunk to the bottom.

According to police, it wasn’t till around four minutes that a 9-year girl noticed him and called her Godmother for help.

“He’s trying to swim. I think he’s trying to get in a position to get uprighted and he just can’t. And there’s a lot of people in the pool. They’re playing and I think he gets lost in the confusion,” Capt. Ron Taig said.

Officials say that two nurses were on the scene began CPR and they were able to revive the boy.

According to the police, the 2-year old toddler was still rushed to the hospital and was released the same day.

The police have said they’ve nominated those four people involved for the highest civilian award.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools