2-year old toddler nearly drowns in a hotel pool

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ)– A child nearly drowned at a hotel pool with more than a dozen people around.

Police say on Friday, Jan 24th a 2-year toddler struggled to stay afloat before he sunk to the bottom.

According to police, it wasn’t till around four minutes that a 9-year girl noticed him and called her Godmother for help.

“He’s trying to swim. I think he’s trying to get in a position to get uprighted and he just can’t. And there’s a lot of people in the pool. They’re playing and I think he gets lost in the confusion,” Capt. Ron Taig said.

Officials say that two nurses were on the scene began CPR and they were able to revive the boy.

According to the police, the 2-year old toddler was still rushed to the hospital and was released the same day.

The police have said they’ve nominated those four people involved for the highest civilian award.