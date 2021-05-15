2 men wrongfully sent to death row awarded $75M in damages

by: The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A jury in a North Carolina federal civil rights case has awarded $75 million to two Black, intellectually disabled half brothers who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the 1983 rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The News & Observer reports the eight-person jury on Friday awarded Henry McCollum and Leon Brown $31 million each in compensatory damages, $1 million for every year spent in prison. The jury also awarded them $13 million in punitive damages.

The two were released from prison in 2014 after DNA evidence that pointed to a convicted murderer exonerated them.

