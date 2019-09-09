2 injured after car crashes through Centerville LA Fitness, lands in pool

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people escaped with just minor injuries after a driver crashed his car through a wall at LA Fitness in Centerville and landed in the pool.

Centerville Police tell WDTN it happened around 2:50 pm at the gym located at 45 W. Alex Bell Road.

Initial investigation suggests that the driver was parking their car outside the facility when they somehow lost control and wound up crashing through the wall.

There were members swimming inside at the time, and one of those swimmers suffered minor injuries, according to Sgt. Kaercher.

When asked what caused the driver to lose control, Sgt. Kaercher says he does not believe medical issues were the cause, but rather driver error.

The driver of the car also received non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Kaercher says all things considered, the situation could have turned out to be much worse.

A gym representative tells WDTN that the facility will likely remain closed for the rest of the day.