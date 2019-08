COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been killed and an officer has been shot following an early morning shooting, according to Coconut Creek Police.

According to WTVJ, the shooting occurred at the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive in Coconut Creek.

Police say the suspect is in custody. Both the officer and a second person were taken to a nearby hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.