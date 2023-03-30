DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two women from Montgomery County have been reported missing by a police department in New Mexico.

According to a social media post by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are looking for two women. 46-year-old Robyn Bodine and 52-year-old Tracie Shoe are from Brookville and have been reported missing after going missing after a vacationing in New Mexico at Riverbend Hot Springs.

Bodine is described as a white female with brown hair and highlights and brown eyes. She stands at 5 foot six inches and weighs 145 pounds. Shoe is also a white female and is said to have strawberry blonde hair. Additionally, she has green eyes, stands at 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 170 pounds.

Brookville Police Department said in a release that both of their families have not been able to contact the women since before noon on Tuesday, March 28. The department began an investigation and has been working with the FBI, Truth or Consequences Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement say they have spoke with family members of the women.

“Robyn and Tracie have been entered into the LEADS/NCIC network as missing persons by the Truth or Consequences Police Department,” Brookville Police say in the release.

The flyer provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the two had rented a car with a Texas license plate of PJK9413. The car is a 4-door White Toyota sedan, was not turned in to the rental company and they did not make their flight, according to police.

It is believed the two were heading in the rental car towards the Phoenix-Mesa Airport in Arizona to fly home.

2 NEWS has reached out to the Cincinnati Bureau of the FBI and waiting to hear back.

If you know where the two women are or see the vehicle, you are urged to contact Central Dispatch to speak with an officer at 1 (575) 894-7111.