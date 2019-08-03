18 people shot, multiple people dead inside El Paso, Texas Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An officers on the scene tell KTSM that 18 people are dead at the scene.

An updated number of injured has not been given by El Paso Police. We are waiting to confirm from a police spokesperson.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn’t say how many victims there were.

El Paso Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting at the Walmart an active shooter situation.

Details are limited at this time.









Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Video from inside JCPenney at Cielo Vista Mall as they prep customers for possible evacuation.