17-year-old mom, grandmother charged after 9-month-old dies after ingesting heroin, fentanyl

ORCHARD BEACH, Maryland (CNN) — A 17-year-old mother and a grandmother are facing charges in connection to the death of a 9-month-old boy who died after ingesting heroin and fentanyl.

Laurie Taylor, 43, and Alexus Taylor are both facing a slew of charges after the teen’s son, Niyear, died on July 27 after authorities responded to Chesapeake Drive in Orchard Beach for a 9-month-old boy in medical distress, according to media reports.

Police say after the child went to bed wheezing he was found unresponsive in the morning while sleeping next to Laurie and Alexus.

They called 911, but he later died at the hospital.

An autopsy found fentanyl and morphine in the infant’s blood, liver and stomach. Additional testing confirmed he had also ingested heroin and fentanyl, according to WJZ.

“It’s sad and unfortunate that that had to happen to somebody so young,” said Orchard Beach resident Brittany Morgan.

Investigators later determined the day before baby Niyear died, the grandmother drove her two daughters and the baby to Baltimore to purchase four heroin capsules.

She told police one of the capsules was missing when she returned home.

Both Laurie and Alexus questioned whether or not the infant swallowed one of the capsules but decided to take a “wait and see” approach.



“It’s very uncommon to have an infant exposed in this fashion, dying as a result of exposure to these substances,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limansky said.

Investigators say more than 100 empty capsules were found throughout the home and even in the child’s diaper bag.

It took police months to investigate what happened before the mother and grandmother were charged and taken into custody.