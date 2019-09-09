17 injured when elephants rampage at Sri Lankan pageant

SRI LANKA (NBC News) — No one was killed, but 17 people were injured when two elephants rampaged into a crowd at a pageant in Sri Lanka.

TV footage of the parade shows one of the elephants bolting from a group of people and trampling bystanders as it ran down the road.

People in the parade scattered and spectators ducked for cover as one elephant threw its rider.

The injured were carried to ambulances and taken to two nearby hospitals.

The annual street pageant begins at a 600-year-old Buddhist temple.

It features dancers and elaborately decorated elephants parading through the streets of Sri Lanka’s administrative capital.