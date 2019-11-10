Buckeye Banner

Congratulations Buckeye!

17 arrested in Florida child porn sting; 2 worked for Disney

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic police lights siren_129643

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in central Florida say two Disney workers and a former assistant principal at a middle school were among 17 arrested in a child porn sting.

In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday that the 17 men arrested range in age from 19 to 77.

Authorities say 52-year-old Walt Disney World Resorts janitor Donald Durr of Davenport had images of child porn on an electronic tablet.

Investigators say 40-year-old Brett Kinney of Lake Alfred told officers he had an addiction to child pornography and worked as a guest experience manager at Disney World.

In a statement, Disney says Kinney is no longer employed by the company and Durr is on unpaid leave.

It’s unclear if either has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools