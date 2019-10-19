1,645th 9/11 victim identified in New York

NEW YORK, NY. (CNN) – It took 18 years but officials have identified another victim of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York.

The victim was a man whose remains were recovered at the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan in 2001.

Officials used an improved DNA technique to identify him. His family has asked that his name not be shared.

He is the third victim to be identified this year, making him the 1,645th victim.

In all, 2,977 people were killed in the attacks on New York City, Washington DC and outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

More than 1,100 of those victims remain unidentified.