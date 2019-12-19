15 horses found fatally shot in eastern Kentucky

Authorities say at least 15 horses have been fatally shot at a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky.

WYMT-TV reported Tuesday that the horses were found on a site along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line.

An animal rescue group says the dead horses were scattered over a large area and it appears they were hunted.

Authorities said some of the horses were as young as 1-year-old and some were pregnant. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says the “inhumane” act could lead to animal cruelty charges at a minimum.

It’s being called one of the worst cases of animal cruelty in the county.

Initially, a $500 reward was being offered for information, but the reward is now in the thousands.

The discovery devastated Megan Goble, so much so that she’s added $200 to the reward.

“I myself have been up there, I’ve got pictures with them, you know, now a good chunk of them are gone,” said Goble, the owner of Bones and Bows.

An animal lover and owner of a local animal salon, she posted a plea to Facebook looking for whoever did this.

“This morning I woke up to 13 thousand shares and my phone has not stopped,” Goble said.

The post and several others have been shared tens of thousands of times.

While she’s being flooded with Facebook messages, phone calls have been non-stop at the Flyod County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve had an outpouring. A very heartwarming support of people wanting to help,” said John Hunt, Floyd County Sheriff. ” So a lot of people have called expressing their concern or offering their monetary support, however.”

It’s been an outpouring of support not just from local businesses, but people across the county.

“You know we think of the bad of the person who did this but you see so many good people wanting to help in so many ways,” Hunt said.

“People in this area are very concerned with what happened, and they want answers to what happened,” Goble said.

As of right now, there are still no leads in the case.