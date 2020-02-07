1,400 pounds of shark fins seized at Miami port

MIAMI, FL (AP) — Wildlife officials say they have seized 1,400 pounds of shark fins at a Miami port.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday that the shipment of dried fins was believed to have originated in South America and was likely bound for Asia.

It arrived in Miami in 18 boxes. Officials estimate its commercial value to be between $700,000 and $1 million.

Conservation groups say tens of millions of sharks are killed each year by smugglers who cut the fins from live animals. They are often turned into shark fin soup, considered a Chinese delicacy.