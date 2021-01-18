14-year-old babysitting toddler when suspect broke in; Kent officers shot during dispute

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — The investigation continues into a Saturday shooting that injured two officers and a suspect, Kent police said in a statement Monday.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Summit Street near Loop Road, the department said. A frightened 14-year-old babysitter had reportedly called 911 to say a man was trying to break into the residence where she was watching a 1-year-old. When police arrived, they said the man was already inside the residence.

Going into the home, police said the suspect, 40-year-old Dante Darnell Dixon, was armed and that a struggle led to an exchange of gunfire.

Two Kent officers, Kyle Auckland and Lenny Kunka, were shot during the incident, but injuries were minor. Police said “both officers are recovering with their families.”

The suspect was shot in the abdomen, police said. After receiving medical care, Dixon is being held at Portage County Jail and is reportedly being charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault against police officers.

Dixon reportedly knew someone who lived at the residence who was not home at the time of the break-in. No one else was injured in the incident.