Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies

14-year-old accused of stabbing father to death with spear

U.S. & World

by: WGNO

Posted: / Updated:

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) – A 14-year-old Lousiana boy is behind bars after he stabbed his father to death with a spear Wednesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The teen called deputies to a home in the 2100 block of Browning Lane in Tarrytown around 10 a.m. and told officers he had just stabbed his father, sheriff’s officials say.

When deputies arrived, they found a 50-year-old man inside the home who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officers arrested the victim’s 14-year-old son and were able to identify the murder weapon, which the JPSO has described as a spear.

The victim and the arrested suspect have not yet been identified.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools