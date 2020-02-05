13-year-old kidnapped, beaten and mouth duct-taped for ransom

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WITI)– Police say a man is facing charges after a 13-year-old boy was kidnapped, beaten and held for ransom.

Police say they’ve charged the Isiah Pickens, 20, in connection to the crime.

Three friends of the boy were in on his abduction too, WITI reported.

A court filing states the boy told his mom he “was going to hang out in front of the house,” but an hour and a half later she received a call saying he was kidnapped.

Court documents state the boy’s mother mistook the call as a joke until more calls came from a blocked number. The man on the phone demand $10,000 be placed underneath a slide at a nearby park within an hour.

Police say they tracked the call back to Isiah Pickens, the brother of a boy within the friend group. And later, two boys within the friend group appeared claiming they had been kidnapped according to Milwaukee PD.

Roughly ten hours later, the 13-year-old boy was running near a hotel and was found by his grandmother according to court filings.

The boy told police he got into an SUV with his friends and Pickens. He continued to say, they duct-taped his mouth, beat him and left him in the truck.

The police report, states the boy was left alone and then able to break free.

Pickens is being held on a $75,000 bond and the two other boys within the friend group were being held as juveniles according to Milwaukee law enforcement.