12-year-old black girl says white classmates pinned her down, cut her dreadlocks

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating a 12-year-old girl’s allegation that her classmates of pinning her down and cutting off her dreadlocks on the playground of a northern Virginia private school.

The incident occurred at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield where Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, is a teacher, according to news reports.

Newsoutlets report the girl says three of her sixth-grade classmates at the private K-12 Christian school called her hair “ugly” while they assaulted her at recess earlier this week.

Amari Allen is African American. She says her attackers are white, and that they’ve been bullying her.

She said one of her attackers put her hands behind her back, another put their hand over her mouth and a third boy cut her hair.

“They were saying my hair was ugly. It was nappy. They were saying that I don’t deserve to live. I shouldn’t have been born … I was feeling pretty traumatized by that, but I also felt compassion for them because I felt like … something could have happened to them that made them want to do this,” the girl said.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday, but she didn’t tell her family about it until Wednesday after her grandmother noticed her hair looked different. She feared retaliation if she confessed the truth, she told reporters.

The school issued a statement Thursday saying it is disturbed by the allegations and has asked police to investigate.

The statement reads in part:

“We are deeply disturbed by the allegations being made, and are in communication with the family of the alleged victim to gather information and provide whatever support we can. we have also reached out to law enforcement to ask them to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Police confirmed Thursday they are investigating.

Allen’s family pays nearly $12,000 per year for Amari to attend the school, which made headlines earlier this year after Karen Pence took an art teaching job at the famously anti-LGBTQ institution, according to news reports.

Cynthia Allen, the girl’s grandmother, said she was “devastated” after learning about the attack.

“I’m devastated. Because, No. 1, I didn’t know that these things still exist. We’re in 2019,” Cynthia Allen said. “They attacked her as whom God created her to be, as a young lady of color.”

The Allens say the school told them to pray about the incident but took no other action, according to news reports.

Allen told reporters: “I want to see them dismissed from the school. I want to see something done.”