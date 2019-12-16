108-year-old Chicago woman shares her secret to a long life

CHICAGO, Illinois (CNN) — A Chicago woman celebrated her 108th birthday Saturday.

Juanita Mitchell moved to the Windy City in 1919, when she was seven years old.

Over the years, she has become something of a Civil Rights icon for the city.

She was an eyewitness to the city’s 1919 race riots.

But she has also seen many happy days in her long history in Chicago.

She said the secret to her long life is her faith in God.

“I’ve been sick for the past two or three weeks,” Mitchell said. “And now, I’m out. Feeling fine, feeling better, and as people would say, I’m looking great.”

Mitchell is believed to be the oldest living person in Chicago.