100-year-old WWII veteran celebrates birthday with family after vaccinations

(WECT/NBC News) Harold Haudenschild celebrated his 100th birthday in style Monday with family and friends joining him for the first time in nearly a year.

His party was possible now that all of the residents at Wilmington, North Carolina’s Champions Assisted Living have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“This has truly been fantastic. It was great to see my dad alive and not through a window or something like that, and it’s been fantastic. Today was an amazing event for us,” said Harold’s son, Mark.

Harold, meanwhile, said in his century on Earth he has never experienced anything like the pandemic. That’s a lot coming from a World War II veteran and graduate of New York’s prestigious Julliard School.

“I never saw anything hit like this virus here. It’s unbelievable,” he said. “You can’t talk to anybody, you can’t touch anybody, you’ve got to stay six feet apart from everybody, even here.”

He also passed along what may be the secret of his longevity.

“I have the 4 o’clock wine…so at 4 o’clock wine,” he laughed, “Come hell or high water.”