10-year-old opera singer wows the AGT judges, gets Leno’s Golden Buzzer

America’s Got Talent wrapped up its fourth round of Judge Cuts — and taped shows — Tuesday when comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno

Before the show, Leno said he would be a fair judge.

“I know how hard people work. I never want to be cruel or mean, I think I found the good point in everybody, it’s just that some were better than others.”

America’s Got Talent wrapped up its fourth round of Judge Cuts Tuesday when comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno sent a 10-year-old opera singer through to the next round.

Before the show, Leno said he would be a fair judge.

“I know how hard people work. I never want to be cruel or mean, I think I found the good point in every body, it’s just that some were better than others.”

Leno hit the Golden Buzzer for Emanne Beasha, 10, from Florida.

“Since I was little, I always liked to sing, and my grandma said, ‘You’re gonna be an opera singer,'” Beasha said.

Beasha brought her good luck stuffed toy, Uni the Unicorn.

“Now that I’m here on the judge cuts, I have to do even better on this performance,” Beasha said. “I think this song is the hardest song I’ve ever done.”

Her performance earned her a standing ovation from the crowd and the judges.

Judge Howie Mandel said Beasha’s performance can set an example for the other acts.

“You come out here and you show them how it’s done,” Mandel said.

“That’s a voice can’t train to get. It genuinely is a gift,” said judge Simon Cowell.

Before hitting his Golden Buzzer, Leno offered Beasha some high praise.

“From a child comes an honesty and a truth. I feel like I’m a witness to something extremely special,” Leno said.

will join the three previous Judge Cuts Golden Buzzer recipients, Light Balance Kids, chosen by Ellie Kemper, V. Unbeatable, chosen by Dwyane Wade, and Sophie Pecora, chosen by country singer Brad Paisley.

Those three will join the five other Golden Buzzer recipients from this season at the live shows — Luke Islam, the Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts Company, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Kodi Lee and Joseph Allen.

The live shows are set to start next Tuesday.