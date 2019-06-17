10-year-old drag queen gets show of support

(KGW) — An LGBTQ+ group offered protection for a 10-year-old drag queen at Portland, Oregon’s Pride Parade Sunday, after online backlash had their family fearing for their safety.

Sparkle, who uses the pronouns they/them, had received a lot of support online, but after an all-ages drag show performance, Sparkle, and her mother Michelle Porter, started to receive hateful comments online.

“It said horrific, homophobic things. They accused everybody, including myself, of being pedophiles,” said Porter.

When news spread that Sparkle might miss Pride because of the backlash, Portland’s Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence stepped in to help.

“It broke my heart,” said Sister Ohna F. Tirade. “Sparkle has been inspiring me for more than a year, since I saw them provide in Pride last year.”

The Sister’s of Perpetual Indulgence is a global charitable organization that is dedicated to the support, education, and development of the LGBTQ community. On Sunday, they dedicated that support to Sparkle, and watched as they paraded through the streets of downtown Portland, unwilling to let anyone dull their shine.

