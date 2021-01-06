1-on-1 with Ohio Gov. DeWine on vaccine rollout, schools and unemployment

The governor believes 2021 is going to be the year of recovery in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many Ohioans want to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s just going slower than some people thought.

On Wednesday, First News Anchor Dave Sess asked Governor Mike DeWine about the rollout in a one-on-one interview. They discussed how the first phase is going and when your older parents might start getting the shot.

Ohio is trying to get the vaccine in as many arms as possible. The phase currently underway includes approximately one million Ohioans. The state population is over 11 million.

“But what holds us back, frankly, is just not getting enough vaccine, and it’s not unique to Ohio. We just have a scarcity of this vaccine in this country,” Gov. DeWine said.

The governor says 80% of nursing home residents are taking the vaccine but only 40% of workers. He wants those numbers higher.

South Carolina’s governor is giving health care workers nine more days to get a shot or they drop their turn.

“You will see people move to the back of the line,” Gov. DeWine said.

The next phase will focus on those who are 65 and older but not living in a nursing home. These older Ohioans make up more than 87% of Ohioans who have died from the virus.

Phase 1B also includes school teachers and other school staff, hoping to get children back in school by March 1.

“We’re going to push it out as fast as we can but it’s going to be a while before most people in Ohio get the vaccine,” Gov. DeWine said.

The governor believes 2021 is going to be the year of recovery in Ohio and it could start as soon as Sunday.

“For any Browns fan, it’s been a long time and getting in the playoffs is great. We can’t wait to watch it and beat the Steelers,” Gov. DeWine said.

Gov. DeWine also said the Buckeyes beating Clemson was a phenomenal show of gut determination and it was great.

Trumbull County is bouncing back from its status as a red county. In 14 of the last 16 days, the Trumbull County Combined Health District has reported zero new hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

“We’re happy with that progress, but what we know about this virus is it is sneaky, it is nasty and we can’t let up. We gotta keep our foot on it,” Gov. DeWine said.

School teachers and staff are in the next phase of Ohioans getting the vaccine. The state has broken from CDC guidelines on handling students with positive cases.

Gov. DeWine said his next goal is getting children back in school by March 1.

“We’re going to have to do some catching up with our kids who have been in remote learning. Some of them don’t do as well in remote learning. So summer school next year and we’re going to be working with our schools in regard to that,” Gov. DeWine said.

Gov. DeWine is also ready to help unemployed Ohioans.

Congress has approved an extra $300 per week. Eight states have started paying out the extra federal aid, but not yet in Ohio.

Sess: “So there’s no start date for the extra $300 in unemployment?”

Gov. DeWine: “I really don’t know what that date will be, but I know our team is working on that and we’ll be able to announce that in the next few days.”

That extra amount will only be available for two-and-a-half months.