1 in custody after reports of multiple people shot at Arizona mall

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NEXSTAR) – One person is in custody Wednesday night after police responded to reports of at least two people shot at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona.

“Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody,” Glendale police tweeted.

Arizona Sen. Martín Quezada tweeted from his verified account, “I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.”

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

