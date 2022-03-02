(WCMH) — Fitbit is recalling some of its smartwatches because of the potential to burn users.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday that nearly 1.7 million Fitbit Ionic Smartwatches were being recalled because the lithium-ion battery in the device can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

About 1 million of the watches, that have a polyurethane band and has a 1.4-inch color LCD screen, were sold in the U.S. and 693,000 were sold internationally.

“The watches were sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver gray. The smartwatch tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep,” the CPSC states on its website.

The following models are included in the recall:

Users are urged to stop using the watch immediately and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device.

Once Fitbit receives the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices, the CSPC states.

Fitbit has received at least almost 200 reports of the watches overheating, and nearly 80 reports of burn injuries in the U.S. and 40 internationally, including two reports of people suffering third-degree burns.

The watches were sold at Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021.

Users can call Fitbit toll-free at 888-925-1764, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week or online at help.fitbit.com/ionic or www.fitbit.com and click on “Product Help” at the bottom of the page for more information or fitbitionic.expertinquiry.com.