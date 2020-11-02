U.S. Route 42 in Delaware Co. to remain closed for foreseeable future

News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

DELAWARE CO., Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. 42 in Delaware County will likely remain closed until the end of November, some six months after a sinkhole caused an emergency closure.

Progress on the project will depend on the weather, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported.

The road and culvert under U.S. 42 near Horseshoe Rd. collapsed in May after heavy rain.

ODOT says challenges replacing the culvert pipe is what extended the construction timeline. The extra work included adding a large retaining wall to prevent debris from affecting the existing dam and the Olentangy River.

As work continues, ODOT recommends a detour route of SR 37 to U.S. 23 to SR 229.

