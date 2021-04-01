U.S. Marshals arrest attempted murder suspect in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a Muskingum County man wanted for attempted murder and other charges.

Juan Keith McConnell was arrested Wednesday in Columbus on the 3400 block of Cleveland Ave. He was wanted by the Zanesville Police Department for attempted murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm into a habitation, and discharging a firearm over a roadway.

Police say McConnell allegedly used a semi-automatic rifle to assault a victim from long range in the Zanesville area on March 1. They say McConnell had prior felony convictions and is not permitted to possess a firearm.

The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team began investigating the case on March 5.

McConnell is currently incarcerated in the Franklin County Jail.