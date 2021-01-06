U.S. Attorney: Columbus man pleads guilty to to robbing internet cafés at gunpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has pleaded guilty to armed robberies, one of which resulted in a double murder.

According to the U.S. Attorney, 25-year old Desjuan R. Lee Harris pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Harris was charged as a co-defendant in a string of robberies at internet cafés, including Players Paradise on E. Broad St. on Dec. 10, 2018, which resulted in the murders of a security guard and his wife.

Also charged are 25-year-old Chris A. King, with three counts of murder; and Dezhan Townshend, 21 and Justice B. Stringer, 25, with two counts each of murder.

Documents show that Harris netted $30,000 in cash from the Players Paradise robbery and $2,400 in cash from a robbery at Planet Jackpot on Alum Creek Dr. on Jan. 7, 2018.

The crime of robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, while brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence involves a mandatory sentence of at least seven years on each count, to be served consecutively with any other sentence.

