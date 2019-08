The southbound lanes on U.S. 23 have been shut down at Route 4 on Friday due to an injury crash, according to the Marion Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at U.S. 23 at Route 4 just before 1:30 p.m., according to troopers.

Injuries have been before and LifeFlight is on the scene, officials said.

Officials are advising motorists use an alternate route.

No additional information about the crash is available at this time.