Two women shot while leaving after-hours club

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two gunshot victims told police they were attacked while leaving an after-hours club early Sunday.

Police were called to the area of E. Main St. and S. Hampton around 3:45 a.m.

As police headed to that scene, a call came in front Grant Hospital of two walk-in shooting victims.

One of the women suffered from a wound to her right thigh, while the second victim was shot in the backside.

The women told police they were leaving an after-hours club and were walking to their car when a vehicle pulled up and someone fired multiple shots.

Both women are expected to survive their injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4141.

