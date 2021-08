COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has fled the scene of an accident on East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road, in which two people were taken to the hospital.

Medics went to the accident about 8:38 p.m. and took both people to Mount Carmel East, one in stable condition, the other in unstable condition, according to police dispatchers.

The driver of one the vehicles involved got out and fled scene. The intersection is closed and will remain closed for a few hours.