GENOA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township police are investigating after two different trucks were stolen Monday morning.

A little after 5:00 a.m., police said a stolen truck was found on fire near the Genoa Baptist Church with the truck having debris underneath indicating a possible crash.

A short time later, police say an individual broke into the township maintenance building and stole a township truck. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Over an hour prior to the truck thefts, Genoa Township police arrested a man who they say pistol whipped his Uber driver while intoxicated.