Two teens die in Union Co. crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Speed and road conditions may have played a factor in a single vehicle crash that killed two Plain City area teenagers Thursday afternoon.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year old Jessica T. Devore and 19-year old Carly J. Fleming of Plain City were killed when their 2001 Toyota Tacoma went off the road.

The 911 call came in around 3:18 p.m. regarding a serious crash on US Route 33 east of Brock Rd. in Jerome Township.

Sheriff’s deputies say they found the Toyota approximately 70 yards off the side of the road.

The vehicle had been traveling eastbound on US Route 33 when authorities say the driver lost control and drove off the right side of the road before striking a fence and several trees.

One lane of eastbound US Route 33 was closed for approximately three hours while authorities were on scene.

Officials say it does not appear that the teens were wearing safety belts.

Deputies do no believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash, but “unsafe speed for the road conditions” may have contributed.

The crash remains under investigation.