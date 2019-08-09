Three sobriety checkpoints planned Friday night

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a busy street in Albuquerque, N.M. A prestigious scientific panel is recommending that states significantly lower their drunken driving thresholds as part of a blueprint to eliminate the entirely preventable 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths in the United […]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting two sobriety checkpoints Friday in Prairie and Franklin Townships on the west side.

The checkpoints will operate on Norton Road south of West Broad Street and West Broad Street west of Georgesville Road between 8 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

The Franklin County DUI Task Force says it wants to impress on those who will be consuming alcohol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will also conduct an OVI checkpoint to deter and arrest impaired drivers in Fairfield County Friday night on U.S. 22 (Main Street) near Graceland Drive, in Lancaster.

The OVI Checkpoint will be held from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to troopers.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, officials said in a press release.

The OVI checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes, according to troopers.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink, troopers said.

“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” troopers said in a written statement.

Operation support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies and the Ohio Department of Transportation, officials said.

Sobriety checkpoints are legal in Ohio as long as public notice is given that the checkpoint will be established. Even though the location is announced in advance, the checkpoints are often held in conjunction with less-visible types of enforcement nearby.