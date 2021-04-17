Two shot, including a 4-year old girl, while driving away from fight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman and a 4-year old girl were transported to local area hospitals following a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the report of a shooting at East Livingston and Linwood avenues around 1:45 p.m.

There they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that an altercation had taken place on the 3500 block of Beulah Road, when the woman, child, and two other people got into their car to drive away. Police say 21-year old Jordan Gilbert followed the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots before fleeing the location.

Police arrested Gilbert and charged him with Felony Assault. He is expected to appear in court on Saturday.