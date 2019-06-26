Teenager hospitalized, another injured after shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One juvenile was taken to the hospital and another was treated at the scene of a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:57pm, Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Smith Road and Ellsworth Avenue on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down and told a male had been shot in the 1100 block of Smith Road.  

Police found a 14-year-old male lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim, a 16-year-old male, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach.  

Police continue to investigate but say no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information on this shooting can call the CPD Assault Unit at 614-645-0100.  

