Two sexual assaults reported near OSU’s campus Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University issued a neighborhood safety notice after two reports of sexual assaults in the campus area Sunday.

According to the notice, the first happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday behind a home on East 16th Avenue. A woman said she was sleeping in her vehicle when a man got in and started making sexual advances. She said the man demanded she remove her shirt and began touching her legs.

The victim got out of the vehicle and the man ran away.

The suspect was described as a white male in his early 40’s, with long hair and a full beard. At the time, he was wearing American Flag shorts.

Around 9:30 a.m., a woman reported she was walking her dog in the alley between East 11th Avenue and Chittenden Avenue when a man approached her from behind. She said the man groped her lower body.

In that case, the suspect fled when the woman yelled for help.

The suspect in that case was described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 35, standing 5’10” and weighing 170 pounds. Reports indicate he had a long ponytail with light brown or blonde hair and no facial hair. He was wearing American Flag shorts.

Police believe the crimes are related and were committed by the same suspect. The Columbus Division of Police is investigating.