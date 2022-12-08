COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was taken to Mount Carmel East in unknown condition.

A second victim arrived at an OhioHealth location in Pickerington just after midnight with a gunshot wound and said they have been shot near Noe Bixby Road. That person was taken to Grant Medical Center, also in unknown condition.

Police do not have any suspect information or additional details on the incident.