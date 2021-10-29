COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were crossing Main Street, west of Drexel Avenue, on Thursday evening when a 2017-2021 sonic-gray Honda Civic hatchback ran a red light and hit them in the crosswalk.

The car drove away without the driver checking on the pair or leaving information. The pedestrians suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital, according to a news release from Bexley Police Department.

Traffic cameras show the hit-skip vehicle going through the red light On 10/28/2021 at about 10:21 pm, and striking the pedestrians while in the crosswalk. The car is believed to be a 2017-2021 Sonic Gray Honda Civic Hatchback, the release said.

Please Call Bexley Police with any information about the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash. 614-559-4444.