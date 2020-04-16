Two non-profits join forces to feed families in Franklin County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY (WCMH) — The global pandemic has two non-profits joining forces to meet a rising need. Deliveries for “Meals on Wheels of Fairfield County” have more than doubled since folks started quarantining.

The coronavirus has changed a lot for Meals on Wheels.

“They used to serve 1,100 meals a day, but now it’s more than doubled” said Anna Tobin with the Fairfield County “Meals on Wheels” organization.

To keep up with the demand, Lifecare Alliance gave them an additional 27,000 frozen meals this week.

“[They] stepped up and said, ‘Hey we can help you if you need help getting frozen foods into your facility to get those meals out to the seniors,'” Tobin said.

Tobin said frozen meals last longer and helps reduced their delivers to just two times a week instead of five days.

“We had to readjust how we provide service to our seniors in addition to keeping our staff healthy, our volunteers healthy, so we can provide the services to make sure our seniors are cared for during this time,” Tobin said.

This collaboration will continues for at least another month.