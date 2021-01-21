Two million rapid tests to be available to Ohioans for at-home use

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans will soon be able to take rapid-result COVID-19 tests from the comfort of their own homes.

During Thursday’s COVID briefing, Governor Mike DeWine announced a partnership with Abbott and eMed to make the tests available through their local health departments.

Users will be able to self-administer at home and receive the results in about 15 minutes.

Today we are announcing a new partnership involving Abbott and eMed to bring rapid, reliable testing into the home. Ohio will purchase at least 2M at-home BinaxNow #COVID19 rapid antigen tests that can be self-administered with results in about 15 minutes. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 21, 2021

The tests will cost the state $50 million of CARES Act funding.

DeWine says the goal is to make testing more broadly available to Ohioans.