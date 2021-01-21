Two million rapid tests to be available to Ohioans for at-home use

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans will soon be able to take rapid-result COVID-19 tests from the comfort of their own homes.

During Thursday’s COVID briefing, Governor Mike DeWine announced a partnership with Abbott and eMed to make the tests available through their local health departments.

Users will be able to self-administer at home and receive the results in about 15 minutes.

The tests will cost the state $50 million of CARES Act funding.

DeWine says the goal is to make testing more broadly available to Ohioans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools