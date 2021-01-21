Two million rapid tests to be available to Ohioans for at-home use

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans will soon be able to take rapid-result COVID-19 tests from the comfort of their own homes.
During Thursday’s COVID briefing, Governor Mike DeWine announced a partnership with Abbott and eMed to make the tests available through their local health departments.
Users will be able to self-administer at home and receive the results in about 15 minutes.
The tests will cost the state $50 million of CARES Act funding.
DeWine says the goal is to make testing more broadly available to Ohioans.