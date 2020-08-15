Two men facing charges after hit and run turned into road rage, innocent drivers hit during incident on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are facing charges after police say a hit and run turned into an incident of road rage, which caused a four car crash on I-71 North on Friday around noon. According to Columbus Police, there was a hit and run around Hudson St. and McGuffey Rd.

Police say the driver, whose car was hit, started chasing after the car that hit him. The two ended up on I-71 North where they repeatedly bumped into each other and eventually caused a crash involving other cars.

“It could have been worse,” said Sgt. Isaac Bridges with Columbus Division of Police Freeway Patrol. “You got two innocent people here that were tied up in this that had nothing to do with it.”

After the crash, Sgt. Bridges says the two men involved in the road rage took off on foot down the exit ramp onto Cooke Rd., one chasing after the other. According to Sgt. Bridges, they were arrested shortly after thanks to help from a crew in the helicopter that was able to spot them. Both are now facing reckless operation charges. The driver who was first hit also had warrants for domestic violence and assault.

The other drivers who ended up crashing but were not part of the road rage were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police suggest you just stop and call 911 if someone hits your car and takes off.

“Never approach or confront somebody who’s clearly trying to get away from you because they’re trying to get away from you for a reason. So, it’s better to call 911 and let us come in and handle it,” said Sgt. Bridges. “If you’re violating the law to try to keep somebody else in sight that just hit you, that’s where things go wrong.”

