PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Franklin Furnace men were arrested Thursday in connection with a three-month crime spree in the Wheelersburg area, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Floyd, 25, and Burt C. Copley, 44, were arrested early Thursday morning by Scioto County deputies and detectives, who have been investigating several stolen vehicles, converters, tools and guns from a series of thefts that began in December, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Several witnesses reportedly told the sheriff’s office that they saw Floyd and Copley driving stolen vehicles — and that the suspects admitted to the witnesses that they stole the vehicles, according to the release.

Floyd, who appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court Thursday and is being held on a $115,000 bond, was charged with the following offenses: three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, theft and possession of drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Copley is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Friday and is charged with the following offenses: three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, theft, breaking and entering, and receiving stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said that while the investigation continues, anyone with information can contact Detective John Cart at 740-354-7327.



