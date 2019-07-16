Two killed in Mansfield ATV accident

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were killed Monday when an ATV fell from a cliff and onto a highway.

It happened along U.S. 30 between 5th Avenue and State Route 545 in Mansfield.

Police say two men were riding a 2017 Polaris Ranger 4×4 in a grass field above U.S. 30. While riding through the grass, the ATV went off the edge of a cliff and fell 39 feet into a ditch along the westbound lanes. The ATV overturned and came to rest in the right lane of the highway.

One occupant was found in the ditch. The other was found underneath the ATV. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victims has not been released pending notification of next of kin.