POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were stabbed, and one person is in custody after an incident at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to the assisted living facility on Bradford Court after a married couple was stabbed by another resident. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital and their conditions remain unknown other than that one is critical while the other is stable.

According to the Liberty Township Fire Inspector, police are also investigating a fire that occurred at the same time within the building, but it is unclear if the incidents are related.