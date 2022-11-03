COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the South Side of Columbus.

According to Columbus PD responded to an altercation at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the Tee Jaye’s restaurant parking lot on Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue. Medics were working on both an officer and the suspect, who sustained unspecified injuries in the shooting and they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Parsons Avenue is currently closed between Hanford Steet and East Moeler Street for an undetermined amount of time as police continue to try and find out who fired the shots and where they came from. NBC4 will have details as they become available.