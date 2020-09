COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting after two people were injured in the Franklinton area.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sullivant Avenue, where two victims were found at 1:08 a.m.

The victims, a 26-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, were both taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. .

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.