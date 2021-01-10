Two injured after shooting outside northeast Columbus waffle restaurant

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured in a shooting in northeast Columbus Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Police, a man and woman were in a car outside the Waffle House on the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m.

As the victims were sitting in the car, the suspect came up behind them and began shooting, police said.

The woman, 26, was shot in the left thigh. She was taken to Grant Hospital in stable condition

The man, 37, drove away from the suspect, hitting several objects as he fled. He was found hiding approximately 100 yards from where the shooting happened. He sustained a graze wound to his upper left chest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.