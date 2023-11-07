COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured after a tanker truck filled with human waste crashed and closed a state route in southern Franklin County, near Southern Point Tuesday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, State Route 104 is closed between Hiner Road in Franklin County and Southern Point Boulevard in Pickaway County. The Ohio Department of Transportation has been called to clean the area after a vehicle struck a semi, which was carrying a tanker full of human waste.

The Sheriff’s office said that at around 7 a.m. a semi went off the road and into a ditch, however the FCSO is reporting that only diesel fuel spilled for about a 50-yard area on the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fell asleep at the wheel before veering into the semi. Both the driver of the vehicle and semi were both taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office advised that SR 104 be closed until further notice.