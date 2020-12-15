Two in critical condition after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting on Columbus’ east side Monday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 6100 block of East Livingston Avenue.

Two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

No suspect information is available.

Officers remain on the scene investigating.

This is the second shooting on East Livingston Avenue Monday evening. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. The victim in that shooting is also in critical condition.